How To Check JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet?

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) will release the JEE Advanced 2026 response sheet today, May 21. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to access their response sheets on the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

Students will need to log in using their registration number and password to download the document. The response sheet will allow candidates to review the answers they marked during the examination and estimate their probable scores before the final results are announced.

Key Dates for JEE Advanced 2026

IIT Roorkee has also released the complete schedule for the post-exam process:

Response Sheet Release Date: May 21, 2026 at 5:00 PM

Provisional Answer Key Release Date: May 25, 2026 at 10:00 AM

Answer Key Feedback/Objection Window Start Date: May 25, 2026

Last Date to Raise Objections: May 26, 2026 till 5:00 PM

JEE Advanced 2026 Result Date: June 1, 2026 at 10:00 AM

Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key until May 26, 2026.

How to Download JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet

Candidates can follow a simple online process to access their response sheets once they are released:

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

Open the JEE Advanced candidate portal

Click on the link for "JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2026"

Enter registration number, date of birth and mobile number

Submit the details to view the response sheet

Download and save it for future reference

The response sheet provides candidates with a detailed record of their answers marked in the examination. It is an important step in the evaluation process, helping students cross-check their responses with the upcoming answer key. The provisional answer key will be released on May 25, followed by an objection window for candidates who wish to challenge any discrepancies.

The final JEE Advanced 2026 result will be announced on June 1, 2026 at 10:00 AM. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates related to the response sheet, answer key and result notifications.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 07:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).