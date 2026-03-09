How To Download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026?

New Delhi, March 9: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the city intimation slips for the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Examination 2026, scheduled to begin on March 16. Candidates can now check their exam city and date through the official portal. However, the RRB NTPC admit card 2026 will be released separately and will be available four days before each candidate’s exam date.

For candidates appearing on the first day of the exam, the RRB NTPC hall ticket is expected to be available for download from March 12, 2026. The Computer-Based Test (CBT-1) for graduate-level posts under CEN 06/2025 will be conducted from March 16 to March 27, 2026 across multiple exam centers in the country.

The city intimation slip was activated on March 7 to help candidates plan their travel. It only mentions the exam city and exam date, while the exact exam center address will be mentioned on the admit card.

Candidates can access the city slip and later download the admit card by logging into the official regional RRB websites or the central portal rrbcdg.gov.in using their registration number and date of birth.

Admit Card Release Schedule

The RRB will release the e-call letters in phases based on exam dates.

Exam on March 16 - Admit card available from March 12

Exam on March 17 - Admit card available from March 13

Exam on March 27 - Admit card available from March 23

The admit card will include important details such as the exam center address, reporting time, shift timing, and exam instructions.

How To Download RRB NTPC Admit Card?

Visit the official RRB website or rrbcdg.gov.in

Click on the “RRB NTPC Graduate Level Admit Card 2026” link

Enter your registration number and date of birth

Submit the login details

Your RRB NTPC hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for exam day

Mandatory Biometric Verification

The Railway Recruitment Board has made Aadhaar-based biometric authentication mandatory at all exam centers. Candidates must carry their original Aadhaar card and ensure that their Aadhaar is unlocked in the UIDAI system to avoid delays during entry.

Along with the admit card, candidates must also bring a valid photo ID and a passport-sized photograph.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2026

The recruitment drive aims to fill 5,810 graduate-level vacancies for posts such as Station Master, Goods Train Manager, and Senior Clerk cum Typist. The CBT-1 exam will include 100 questions from General Awareness, Mathematics, and General Intelligence and Reasoning, and candidates will get 90 minutes to complete the test. A negative marking of one-third marks will apply for each incorrect answer.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (DNA Hindi), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2026 01:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).