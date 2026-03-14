Mumbai, March 14: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially commenced the release of admit cards for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate Level Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) today, March 14. Following the board's standard protocol, hall tickets are being issued exactly four days prior to each candidate's scheduled exam date. With the first phase of the nationwide examination set to begin on Monday, March 16, candidates appearing on the opening day and the subsequent March 17-18 slots can now access their e-call letters through official regional RRB portals.

How to Download the RRB NTPC E-Call Letter (Admit Cards)

Candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the official website of their respective regional RRB (e.g., RRB Chandigarh, Mumbai, or Chennai). To access the document, applicants must log in using their Registration Number and Date of Birth as the password. Maharashtra SSC Board Controversy: Class 6 Students Found Checking Class 10 Board Marathi Papers, Probe Launched Viral Video.

The board has emphasised that the admit card is a mandatory document for entry. It contains critical details including the candidate’s roll number, specific exam center address, shift timings, and reporting instructions.

Important Dates and Shift Timings for RRB NTPC Examinations

The CBT 1 for Graduate posts (CEN 06/2025) is scheduled to be conducted on select dates between March 16 and March 27, 2026. The exams will be held in three shifts daily to accommodate the millions of registered aspirants:

Shift 1: 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM (Reporting at 7:30 AM)

9:00 AM – 10:30 AM (Reporting at 7:30 AM) Shift 2: 12:45 PM – 2:15 PM (Reporting at 11:15 AM)

12:45 PM – 2:15 PM (Reporting at 11:15 AM) Shift 3: 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM (Reporting at 3:00 PM)

Pro Tip: Ensure you download the "E-Call Letter" and not just the "City Intimation Slip". While the city slip provided location details earlier this month, only the formal admit card grants entry to the testing hall. JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Registration Last Day Today, Here’s How To Apply.

Mandatory Exam Day Requirements

The RRB has issued a strict advisory regarding identity verification. All candidates must carry an original Aadhaar Card to the examination center, as Aadhaar-enabled biometric verification is mandatory. Photocopies or scanned images of ID proofs will not be accepted. In addition to the Aadhaar card, candidates should carry a printed copy of their admit card and a recent passport-sized photograph that matches the one uploaded during the application process.

RRB NTPC Recruitment Overview and Next Steps

This recruitment drive aims to fill 5,810 Graduate-level vacancies, including high-demand roles such as Station Master, Goods Train Manager, and Senior Clerk cum Typist. The CBT 1 serves as a preliminary screening stage; it consists of 100 questions covering General Awareness, Mathematics, and Reasoning to be completed in 90 minutes. Successful candidates from this round will progress to CBT 2, followed by skill tests (where applicable) and document verification. While graduate dates are now live, the board is expected to notify the schedule for Undergraduate posts (CEN 07/2025) separately, with exams tentatively planned for May 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 10:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).