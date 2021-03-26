New Delhi, March 26: The ICAI CA intermediate result has been announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Friday. Students can check their scores online on the official websites of the ICAI. They are as follows: icaiexam.icai.org and icai.nic.in. The ICAI results that have been announced today have been declared for both old and new courses. Aspirants can also register on the official website - icaiexam.icai.org – with their email address and check their scores online.

"Results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination (Old course & New Course) held in January 2021 declared," read a statement on the official website.

Here's How to Check ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021 Online

Students have to visit the official websites - icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in to check the results online.

On the websites, click on "Latest Notification" tab

Now, click on the "CA Result 2021" link

A new page will be displayed on the screen. Enter the personal credentials - registration no., roll no. and PIN no and click on Submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen

You can download the result for future reference

According to details on the official website, the CA Final and Foundation exams were held on January 21, 22, 24, 27 and 29. On Monday, the ICAI had released the CA Foundation and Final results.

