Mumbai, November 3: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to announce the Chartered Accountants (CA) Final, Intermediate, and Foundation examinations held in September 2025 today, November 3. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official websites, icai.nic.in or icaiexam.icai.org, once they are released. The results will be published by the Examination Department under the supervision of Anand Kumar Chaturvedi, Joint Secretary (Exams). Candidates must keep their registration and roll numbers handy to access their scorecards online.

The ICAI CA September exams were conducted in three phases across various centres nationwide during the first three weeks of September. Along with the scorecards, the institute will also release the pass percentage and merit list for each level. Candidates will be required to log in using their registration number and roll number to view their results. The announcement comes months after the successful completion of the May exam cycle, which saw over 14,000 candidates qualify as Chartered Accountants. Scroll below to know the result time, and how to check ICAI CA results once live. ICAI CA September Result 2025 Date: Know When, Where, and How To Check Final, Intermediate and Foundation Exam Scores at icai.org.

ICAI CA September 2025 Result Time

According to the official notification released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the results for the CA Final and Intermediate examinations will be declared around 2 PM, while the Foundation course results will be announced at 5 PM today, November 3. The results will be available on the official ICAI websites icai.nic.in and icaiexam.icai.org. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready in advance to avoid last-minute delays. CBSE Board Exams 2026 Date Sheet: Timetable for Class 10, Class 12 Exams Released at cbse.gov.in, Know Steps To Download Schedule Online.

How to Check ICAI CA September 2025 Results

Visit the official ICAI website icai.nic.in, and icaiexam.icai.org. On the homepage, click on the link for CA Final, Intermediate, or Foundation results. Enter your registration number and roll number, then click on Submit. Your result and scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.

The ICAI CA September 2025 examinations were conducted across three levels, Final, Intermediate, and Foundation, during the first three weeks of September. The Final exams for Groups 1 and 2 were held on September 3, 6, 8, 10, 12, and 14, while the Intermediate exams took place on September 4, 7, 9, 11, 13, and 15. The Foundation papers were conducted on September 16, 18, 20, and 22. Along with the results, ICAI will publish the merit lists and pass percentages for each level, providing insights into the overall performance of candidates. For further updates, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of ICAI.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times and Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2025 07:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).