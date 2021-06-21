New Delhi, June 21: Amid the calls for the postponement of the examination over the threat of third wave of COVID-19, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on Monday released the admit cards for the CA Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final (Old) and Final (New) examinations for the July 2021 session. The admit cards have been released on the official website of the ICAI. Candidates who are appearing for the exams can visit the website at icai.org or icaiexam.icai.org to access and download the admit cards for the July session. ICAI CA Exam 2021 Update: Candidates Seek Postponement of Examination Amid Fears of Third Wave of COVID-19.

The aspirants have been demanding to postpone the July examination amid the threat of the third wave of ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A petition has also been filed in the Supreme Court seeking opt-out option for the CA July Examination and an extra attempt for Intermediate and Final year students who are appearing under the old syllabus. Earlier in June, the ICAI had postponed the commencement of CA Foundation Exams to July 24 citing COVID-19. The CA Intermediate and Final examination are being conducted between July 5 to July 20. ICAI CA May 2021 Exam Update: Plea Filed in Supreme Court Seeking Opt-Out Option, Extra Chance For Candidates And Increase in Exam Centres.

Here is How to Download ICAI CA Admit Card for July, 2021 Session:

Visit the official website of ICAI at icaiexam.icai.org

On the home page, click on ICAI July 2021 Exam Admit Card link

A new web page will open

Enter your credentials to login

Press on Submit

Your admit card will appear on the screen, download it.

Candidates are advised to take a print of the ICAI CA admit card for foundation, intermediate and final examination for July session for future references. In case of any discrepancies, aspirants are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately.

