New Delhi, June 9: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court against the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)’s June 5 notification regarding ICAI CA May 2021 exams. Advocate Anubha Srivastava Sahai filed the petition seeking the top court’s directions to the ICAI for including an opt-out facility in the May CA exams.

The petition also demanded that an extra attempt for Intermediate and Final year students who are appearing under the old syllabus. Sahai also sought an increase in the number of exam centres. According to the petition, there should be one examination centre in each district of the country, and the examination should be held in a staggered manner. ICAI CA Exams 2021: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India Reopens Application Window To Change Centres For Foundation, Inter And Final Exams.

The petition also prayed that candidates appearing for the exams should be given free transport to reach examination centres, and their admit cards should be treated as e-passes for smooth movement, reported NDTV. Sahai, in her plea, requested mandatory COVID-19 testing and vaccination for aspirants, people who will be deployed on exam duty. The plea requested that the exams should be conducted on later dates if authorities are unable to make the arrangements keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic. CA Exams 2021 Postponed to July 24, ICAI Releases Revised Schedule of Foundation Exams.

The ICAI Foundation exams 2021 will be conducted July 24,26,28 and 30. Meanwhile, Intermediate exams (IPC and new) will be held from July 6 to July 20, and ICAI CA Final exams for old and new courses are scheduled to take place between July 5 and 19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2021 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).