New Delhi, June 18: Amid fears of the third wave of COVID-19, students are demanding the postponement of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA exam 2021. #caexams has started to trend on Twitter as the students are posting their concern about the ICAI CA exam 2021 amid the pandemic. The demand of cancellation and postponement of the exam is increasing after reports of the Delta Plus variant being detected in India surfaced. ICAI CA May 2021 Exam Update: Plea Filed in Supreme Court Seeking Opt-Out Option, Extra Chance For Candidates And Increase in Exam Centres.

One of the candidates wrote, “Five Valid reasons for which ICAI should postpone CA Exams- 1. Lockdown in some states. 2. Availability of Transport is difficult 3. Students not Vaccinated Yet. 4. Some Students lost there near and dear ones due to covid . 5. COVID 19 fear Anxiety/stress#caexams.” Another student wrote, “ @theicai the situation is not conducive.... Please understand If exams are held many students, their parents and families, Invigilators and background staff need to be involved.... Beloved #icai Please rethink and save students and their beloved lives.... #caexams.” CA Exams 2021: Candidates Reiterate Demand for Postponement or Cancellation of Examination, Cite Third COVID-19 Wave Threat.

Tweets By CA Candidates:

@theicai the situation is not conducive.... Please understand If exams are held many students, their parents and families, Invigilators and background staff need to be involved.... Beloved #icai Please rethink and save students and their beloved lives.... #caexams https://t.co/rhjrZwSPTa — pavan sriram (@pavansriram19) June 18, 2021

#caexams The reasons students demanding for postponement is my previous tweet, that's it.we are tired of, if @theicai really find students are important and really @theicai cares for students then postpone else it's our fate that's it #icaiexam #ICAI_Be_Sensitive — Yaazhini (@Yaazhin18724266) June 18, 2021

Five Valid reasons for which ICAI should postpone CA Exams- 1. Lockdown in some states. 2. Availability of Transport is difficult 3. Students not Vaccinated Yet. 4. Some Students lost there near and dear ones due to covid . 5. COVID 19 fear Anxiety/stress#caexams — Varun Kapoor (@VarunKa14610562) June 18, 2021

Cases will again be today around 65k+ most of the states and districts are still under lockdown situation is not conducive ICAI must not rush and take sensible decision for the well-being of students and wait for another 10 15 days. #ICAI #icaiexams #caexams — Avanesh sharma (@Avaneshsharma8) June 18, 2021

Students are also demanding an opt-out for those who do not wish to give the exam. A plea was also filed in the Supreme Court earlier this month. The petition also demanded that an extra attempt for Intermediate and Final year students who are appearing under the old syllabus. The plea was filed by 22 candidates appearing for the exam. Advocate Anubha Srivastava Sahai filed the petition on behalf of the students.

The ICAI Foundation exams 2021 will be conducted on July 24, 26, 28 and 30. Intermediate exams (IPC and new) will be held from July 6 to July 20, and ICAI CA Final exams for old and new courses are scheduled to take place between July 5 and 19.

