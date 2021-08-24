Bengaluru, August 24: The supplementary timetable for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination 2021 has been released today by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB). The SSLC supplementary exams 2021 in Karnataka will be held on September 27 and 29. Reports inform that the exams will be held in an MCQ format, like the main SSLC examination. Candidates can check the complete schedule on the official site of KSEEB on sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

According to a report by TOI, the core subjects' papers including science, mathematics, Social Studies, economics, political science, etc, will be held in the morning session (10.30 am to 1.30 pm) on September 27. The languages paper will be held between 10.30 am and 1.30 pm on September 29. The report states that during the afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5 pm, core subjects’ papers for Junior technical School will be held. This includes a paper on mechanical and electrical engineering, engineering graphics, etc.

The supplementary examination will be held for regular, regular repeaters, private repeaters, NSR, NSPR students. The TOI report states that the schools have been directed to upload all the details of the candidates on the board website between August 19 and 30. The candidates who will be eligible to take the SSLC supplementary examination include the ones who registered for the main examination but could not appear for the exams due to COVID-19 illness or other reasons and unregistered students from eligible schools.

