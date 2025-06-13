Bengaluru, June 13: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) announced the SSLC Exam 2 Result 2025 on June 13. Students who appeared for the Class 10 supplementary exams can now access their results at karresults.nic.in.

The SSLC Exam 2 was conducted between May 26 and June 2, 2025, with papers held from 10:00 AM to 1:15 PM. The exams started with the first language paper and ended with vocational and elective subjects like Programming in ANSI ‘C’ and Economics. SSLC Result 2025 Result Declared: Kerala Board Class 10 Results Out at results.kite.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in; Know How To Download Marksheet.

How To Check Result?

Visit the official website.

Click the “KSEAB 10th SSLC Exam 2 Results 2025” link.

Enter login credentials and submit.

View and download the result.

Take a printout for future reference.

The SSLC Exam 1 results were earlier released on April 30, where 8.42 lakh students appeared. Of them, 5.24 lakh cleared the exam, registering an overall pass percentage of 62.34%. Once again, girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 74%, compared to 58.07% for boys. Out of the total, 22 students achieved a perfect score of 625, including two from government schools. Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 and 3 2025 Datesheet Released at kseab.karnataka.gov.in: KSEAB Releases Timetable for SSLC Exam 2 and 3, Check Full Schedule Here.

To qualify, students must score at least 35% in each subject. The board follows a grading system:

A+ (90% and above)

A (80–89%)

B+ (70–79%)

B (60–69%)

C+ (50–59%)

C (35–49%)

Grace marks are also awarded to support students who narrowly miss passing marks.

