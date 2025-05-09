Kochi, May 09: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has officially declared the Kerala SSLC (Class 10) Examination 2025 results on May 9. Students can access their results and provisional marksheets online from 3 PM onwards via several official websites, including results.kite.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, and results.kerala.gov.in. The results can also be viewed through the Saphalam app.

This year, the state recorded an impressive pass percentage of 99.5%, though slightly lower than last year. Students can check their results using credentials like registration number, date of birth, and password. School-wise results will be available after 4 PM. BSEB Class 12 Result 2025 Declared: Check Bihar Board Inter Scores Online at interresult2025.com and via SMS.

To check results, students should visit the official result portal, click on the SSLC 2025 link, enter the required details, and download the provisional marksheet. The original marksheets will be distributed through respective schools in the coming days. Maharashtra HSC Result 2025: Maharashtra Board Declares Class 12 Results; 91.88% Students Pass Exams, Girls Outshine Boys.

Kerala SSLC 10th Result: Steps To Check

Visit the official site of results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Click on Kerala SSLC Results 2025 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case of failure, students will have the chance to appear for supplementary exams. Additionally, those dissatisfied with their marks can apply for rechecking or revaluation. The Kerala Board will release detailed notifications regarding these options soon.

Over the years, the SSLC result announcement has seen various dates, with this year’s declaration aligning with the general early-May trend. Last year’s result was announced on May 8.

Students are advised to download and preserve a copy of their online marksheet until the official certificate is issued.

