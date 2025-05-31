Ranchi, May 31: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has officially declared the Class 12th board examination results today, May 31, 2025. The result links will be activated at 12:30 PM on the official websites — jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. This year, over 3 lakh students appeared for the Class 12th exams, which were conducted from February 11 to March 4, 2025.

The results were announced during a press conference held by the Jharkhand Board, where officials also released key statistics, including the overall pass percentage, stream-wise performance, and names of the toppers. The board urged students to download and print their scorecards for future reference and emphasized verifying all details on the mark sheet for accuracy. CBSE 12th Result 2025 Declared at cbseresults.nic.in: Central Board of Secondary Education Announces CBSE Board Class 12 Exam Results, Girls Outshine Boys.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the Class 12 results for Commerce and Science streams. Science saw a 79.26% pass rate, up by 7%, while Commerce recorded 91.2%, a 2% rise. Latehar district topped both streams, and girls outperformed boys across both categories, continuing last year’s trend. JAC 9th Result 2025 Out at jacresults.com: Jharkhand Academic Council Releases Class 9 Exam Results, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Scores.

JAC Class 12th Result 2025: How to Check Your Result

Visit the official website: jacresults.com

Click on the link that says “Results of Annual Senior Secondary Examination – 2025” or “JAC 12th Result 2025”

A new login page will appear

Enter your roll code and roll number as mentioned on your admit card, then submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check your marks and download the page

Take a printout for future use

Students are advised to keep checking the official website for updates related to physical mark sheets and re-evaluation processes.

