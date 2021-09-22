New Delhi, September 22: The National Board of Examination (NBE) has made the NEET SS application forms have been released. The link is now active on the official website. The NEET SS application started today, i.e. on September 22, and will continue till October 12. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) will be conducted on November 13-14 for different groups. Direct Link To NEET SS Application Form.

NEET SS Registration: How To Apply

Candidates have to visit the official website of the NBE official website -- nbe.edu.in. On the website, click on NEET SS registration link and fill the application form by entering personal details and educational qualifications Upload the requisite documents in the formats specified Candidates will have to pay the application fees in online mode Submit and keep the NEET SS application form saved

The students appearing for the NEET SS 2021 exam will be able to choose a maximum of two super specialty courses. In the exam, 40% of questions will be from all the eligible feeder broad specialty courses while 60% will be from the super specialty course selected by the candidate.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2021 04:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).