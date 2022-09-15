Mumbai, September 15: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) declared the NEET SS Result 2022 today, September 15. Once declared, candidates who appeared for the NEET SS 2022 examination can check their results by visiting the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in. This year, the NEET Super Specialty 2022 exams were held on September 1 and 2.

The NEET Super Specialty 2022 exams were held in two parts - A and B, for different groups. Besides, the NEET SS 2022 exam result, the National Board of Examinations will also release the merit list for the Super Specialty exams. The NBE released the NEET SS 2022 Exam Results for 32 super specialties. NTA NET Admit Card 2022 Release Date: UGC to Release Admit Card for Phase 2 Exam on September 16 At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Here’s How to Download.

Steps To Check NEET SS Result 2022:

Visit the official site of NBE at nbe.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the "NEET SS Result 2022"

Enter with your credentials

Click on submit

Your NEET SS Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout of the exam result for future reference

The NBE will also release the cut-off marks for qualifying MD/ MS/DNB Broad Specialty qualification in order to determine the eligibility for appearing in NEET SS 2022 will also be released. It must be noted that only those candidates who qualify for the NEET SS 2022 examination will be called for the counselling process. The NEET SS 2022 counselling session will be held in online mode by the Medical Council Committee (MCC).

For more details regarding the NEET SS Result 2022, candidates can check the official site of NBE.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2022 07:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).