New Delhi, September 29: The much-awaited National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) result has been declared on Tuesday, September 28. The results have been announced by the National Board of Examinations (NBE), which administers the entrance test. The NBE has released the scores of all the applicants and the cut-off marks. The NEET-PG examination was conducted across the country on September 11, 2021.

Applicants who appeared for the NEET-PG test can check and access the NEET result 2021 PG at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in. The candidates who are qualifying for the NEET PG will be shortlisted for admission to MD, MS, Postgraduate Diploma courses. Here's the Direct Link to NEET PG Result 2021.

NEET PG Result 2021: How to check

Candidates have to visit the NBE official site- natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in. .

or . On the homepage, click on the NEET PG link available

A new page will open where candidates will have to login details and then click on Submit.

The NEET-PG result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download it for future reference

According to reports, the cut-off score for the general category is 302 out of 800, 265 out of 800 for SC/ST/OBC, and 283 for UR-PWD. As per the official notice, the rank and the merit position for All India 50 percent quota seats shall be declared separately. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBE.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2021 12:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).