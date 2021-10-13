New Delhi, October 13: The updated scorecard of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET-PG) will be released tomorrow, October 14. The result will be released by the National Board of Examinations (NBE). The NEET-PG 2021 individual scorecards for candidates were made available from October 8. However, a typographical error in the cut-off scores was noted in the NEET-PG 2021 scorecard for OBC/SC/ST and General-PwD categories.

This is the reason why the updated NEET PG 2021 scorecards with correct cut-off scores will be made available for download. Students can download the scorecard online on the official website from tomorrow, October 14. The NBE statement said that the NEET PG scorecards prior to October 14 will be considered null and void.

How To Download NEET PG Updated Scorecard

Candidates have to visit the official website nbe.edu.in to check the NEET PG Updated Scorecard On the homepage, click on NEET PG 2021 tab On the next window, click on NEET PG 2021 applicant login. Enter the required credentials - user ID and password Submit and download the NEET-PG scorecard

Candidates qualifying NEET PG will be shortlisted for admission to MD/MS/Postgraduate Diploma courses. "A typographical error in the cut-off scores has been noted in the NEET-PG 2021 scorecard for OBC/SC/ST and General-PwD categories. An updated NEET-PG 2021 scorecards with correct cut-off scores will be made available for download from 14th October 2021 onwards", the NBE said.

