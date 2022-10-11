Mumbai, October 11: On Tuesday, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC( began the registration process for the NEET UG Counselling 2022 for Round 1. Candidates who are interested to apply for Round 1 of counselling can do do by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The last date to register for the same is October 17. According to the official notification, the choice filling and locking facility for candidates will be available from October 14 to October 18. On the other hand, the verification of internal candidates by the respective Universities or Institutes will be held from October 17 to October 18. HPSC ADO 2022: Admit Card for Agricultural Development Officer Exam Released at hpsc.gov.in; Know Steps To Download.

Steps To Apply for NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1:

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in .

. On the homepage, click on the "NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1" link

Enter using your registration details

Next, click on submit

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Take a printout for future reference

Here's the direct link to apply for NEET UG Counselling 2022. Candidates must remember that the NEET UG Counselling 2022 seat allotment process will be held from October 19 to 20, while the results of the same will be declared on October 21 After registration, candidates can report to the allotted college from October 22 to October 28.

