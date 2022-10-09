Mumbai, October 9: On Sunday, the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) released the admit card for the HPSC ADO 2022 examination. The commission released the admit card for the Agricultural Development Officer (ADO) examination. Candidates who applied for the HPSC ADO 2022 examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.

Candidates must note that the HPSC Agricultural Development Officer examination will be conducted from October 16. As per official notification, the duration of the HPSC ADO 2022 examination is two hours. The exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon. UPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for 52 Drugs Inspector And Other Posts at upsconline.nic.in; Here’s How to Apply.

Steps To Download HPSC ADO Admit Card 2022:

Visit the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in

Click on "Click Here To Download The Admit Card For The Posts Of Agriculture Development Officer" link

Enter using your user id and password

Your HPSC ADO admit card 2022 will appear on the screen

Take print out for future reference

