National News Headlines

Congress Holds Satirical Protest-cum-Drama Against BJP Govt at Madhya Pradesh Assembly Premises

Election Commission Aims To Remove Duplicate Voter ID Numbers Within 3 Months

Disha Salian Death Case: Continuous Attempts To Defame Me for the Last Five Years, Says Aaditya Thackeray

CBSE Pattern in Maharashtra Govt Schools From Academic Year 2025-26: Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse

International News Headlines

Car Thefts, Youth Offenders Drive Australian State’s Crime Rate to Highest in 9 Years

Donald Trump Plans To Sign Executive Order To Dismantle US Department of Education, Says Report

Yemen’s Houthis Claim Missile Attack on Israeli Airport

Uganda Discharges Last Ebola Patients, Begins 42-Day Countdown To End Outbreak

Indian Researcher at US University Arrested, Faces Deportation

Israel Expresses ‘Sorrow’ Over UN Staffer’s Death in Gaza, Denies Responsibility

Business News Headlines

20% Ethanol-Blended Petrol: No Major Issues With Vehicle Performance, Says Government

Ola Electric’s Stock Slides As Raids Expand on Its Stores Over Trade Violations

EPFO Adds 17.89 Lakh Net Members in January 2025

Sensex, Nifty Continue Upward Trend, Gain Over 1% After US Fed’s Move

Entertainment News Headlines

6 Tollywood Actors Booked for Promoting Betting Apps

Karan Johar Contestant Manasi Ghosh ‘Brave’ for Choosing To Perform on Priyanka Chopra’s Song ‘Desi Girl’

Amaal Mallik Reveals He Is Suffering From Clinical Depression, Decides To Cut Family Ties

‘Elio’ Trailer Promises a Thrilling Cosmic Misadventure With Eccentric Alien Lifeforms

Justin Timberlake Performs Mid-Air for Co-Passengers on His Flight to Argentina

Sports News Headlines

BCCI Allows Use of Saliva To Shine the Ball in IPL 2025: Report

Himachal Pradesh High Court Allows Anurag Thakur To File Nomination for Boxing Federation Polls

WTT Star Contender Chennai: Manush, Diya Lead Wildcards As India Secure Record 19 Paddlers

‘INR 3 Crore Each for 15 Players, Head Coach’: BCCI Outlines Distribution of INR 58 Crore Reward for Champions Trophy Win

IPL 2025: Riyan Parag To Captain Rajasthan Royals in First 3 Games

