Mumbai, February 28: If you are a student and searching online for the school assembly news headlines today, then you are at a right place. LatestLY has prepared a list of all important news headlines from national, international, business, sports and entertainment sections that students can present in their school assemblies on February 28. Catch the school assembly news headlines of today below.

National News Headlines

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma Orders Probe Into CCTV Installation by AAP Government

Chandrayaan-3 Mission Will Decode Water Sources for Lunar Habitation: Ex-NASA Astronaut

Civil Aviation Minister Inaugurates Pocket-Friendly UDAN Yatri Cafe at Chennai Airport

Congress Slams Maharashtra Government Over Pune Bus Rape Case, Criticises Law and Order Breakdown

Delhi Assembly: Atishi Leads Sit-In After Suspended Opposition MLAs Denied Entry Into Premises

International News Headlines

Top Diplomats From Russia and US Meet in Istanbul, Focus on Restoring Embassy Operations

India a Trusted Friend and Strategic Ally for Europe, Says EU Chief After Arrival in New Delhi

40 Chinese Nationals Repatriated From Thailand in Joint Crackdown on Illegal Immigration

US Grants Emergency Visa Interview to Father of Critical Indian Student Nilam Shinde

Business Headlines

Troubles Mount for Real Estate Developer Bhutani Group After ED Raids

Nuvama Cuts SpiceJet Share Price Target, Stock Tanks About 7%

Indian Retail Market Set To Reach INR 190 Lakh Crore by 2034 As Consumption Surges

Entertainment News Headlines

Iconic Actor Gene Hackman, Wife, Dog Found Dead in Santa Fe Home

Legendary Singer Yesudas Is Fine in the US, Son Dismisses Fake Reports

Matt Damon Wanted To Play This Character in ‘Arrested Development’ Movie

Ashutosh Gowariker’s Son Konark Set To Marry in a Grand Affair Next Month

Sports News Headlines

Champions Trophy: Pakistan’s Dismal Show Likely To Be Discussed in Cabinet and Parliament

ISL 2024-25: Odisha FC Eye Three Points Against Mohammedan SC To Stay Alive in Playoffs Race

IPL 2025: Kevin Pietersen Named As Delhi Capitals’ Mentor

WPL 2025: UP Warriorz Pick Georgia Voll As Replacement for Chamari Athapaththu

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2025 06:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).