Mumbai, March 20: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Advanced City Intimation Slip today, Friday, March 20. Registered candidates can access their allotted exam city and date by visiting the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. This release is a critical step for students appearing for the April session, as it allows them to finalise travel and accommodation plans well in advance of the examination dates. The Session 2 exams are scheduled to take place between April 2 and April 9, in two shifts daily.

While the city slip provides the name of the city and the specific date of the exam, it is not the admit card; the latter, containing the exact venue address, will be issued three to four days before the commencement of the test. KVS Admission 2026 Registration Window Opens Today at kvsangathan.nic.in, Know How To Apply.

Step-by-Step Guide to Download JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip

Candidates can follow these steps to retrieve their city intimation details once the link is activated:

Visit the Official Portal: Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in. Locate the Link: On the homepage, click on the link titled "Advance City Intimation Slip for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2."

On the homepage, click on the link titled "Advance City Intimation Slip for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2." Enter Credentials: Provide your Application Number and Date of Birth (or Password).

Provide your Application Number and Date of Birth (or Password). Security Check: Enter the Captcha/Security Pin as displayed on the screen.

View and Save: Click "Submit" to view your city allotment. Download the PDF and keep a printed copy for your records.

Key Details on the JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip

The document serves as a preliminary informative guide. Candidates are advised to carefully check the following information printed on the slip:

Candidate’s Name and Application Number

Allotted Date of Examination

Allotted City of Examination

Subject/Paper Applied for (B.E./B.Tech, B.Arch, or B.Planning)

Medium of Question Paper

If any discrepancy is found in the personal details, candidates should immediately contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or email jeemain@nta.ac.in. CGTET Result 2026 Declared: Check Scorecard, Merit List at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

JEE Main Session 2 Exam Schedule and Shift Timings

The NTA will conduct the computer-based test (CBT) in multiple shifts to accommodate the large number of aspirants.

Shift Timing Morning Shift 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Afternoon Shift 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Note: For B.Arch and B.Planning papers, the duration is extended to 3.5 hours.

Important Note on Admit Cards for JEE Main Session 2

Students must remember that the City Intimation Slip is NOT the Admit Card. The official Hall Ticket, which is mandatory for entry into the exam hall, is expected to be released around March 30, 2026. The Admit Card will include the specific center address, reporting time, and detailed exam day instructions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (jeemain.nta.nic.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 12:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).