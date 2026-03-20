Mumbai, March 20: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is welcoming the registrations for Class 1 and Balvatika levels for the 2026-27 academic session from today, March 20. The admission process will follow a hybrid model, utilising a dedicated online portal for primary entry levels while maintaining offline registrations for higher classes. Parents can begin submitting applications through the official website, kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in, starting at 10:00 AM on March 20.

The 2026 admission cycle introduces a standardised age criteria across all 1,200+ Kendriya Vidyalayas in India, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. For Class 1, a child must have completed 6 years of age as of March 31, 2026. The registration window for Class 1 is expected to remain open until mid-April, after which the Sangathan will conduct an automated lottery to determine the first provisional list of selected candidates. Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2026–27: Balvatika and Class 1 Registrations Open Tomorrow, Know How To Apply.

KVS Admission 2026: How to Apply Online

Create a login at the official portal using a valid mobile number and email.

Access the form using the unique Login Code generated during registration.

Choose up to three different Kendriya Vidyalayas in order of preference.

Attach the scanned birth certificate and photograph.

Review all details and submit. Keep a printout of the application submission code. KVS Admission 2026-27: Registration for Class 1 and Balvatika To Begin Soon.

Registration Schedule for Class 1 and Balvatika

The admission process for the foundational stage is strictly online to ensure transparency. The key dates for the first phase are:

Registration Starts: March 20, 2026 (10:00 AM)

March 20, 2026 (10:00 AM) Registration Ends: April 10, 2026 (Tentative)

April 10, 2026 (Tentative) First Declaration of Selection List: April 17, 2026

April 17, 2026 Second/Third Lists (if seats remain): Late April 2026

For Balvatika-1, 2, and 3, the age limits are set at 3+, 4+, and 5+ years respectively. Parents are encouraged to verify the specific seat availability in their local KV, as Balvatika sections are currently being rolled out in a phased manner across select schools.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (kvsangathan.nic.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 10:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).