Mumbai, March 20: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is welcoming the registrations for Class 1 and Balvatika levels for the 2026-27 academic session from today, March 20. The admission process will follow a hybrid model, utilising a dedicated online portal for primary entry levels while maintaining offline registrations for higher classes. Parents can begin submitting applications through the official website, kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in, starting at 10:00 AM on March 20.
The 2026 admission cycle introduces a standardised age criteria across all 1,200+ Kendriya Vidyalayas in India, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. For Class 1, a child must have completed 6 years of age as of March 31, 2026. The registration window for Class 1 is expected to remain open until mid-April, after which the Sangathan will conduct an automated lottery to determine the first provisional list of selected candidates. Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2026–27: Balvatika and Class 1 Registrations Open Tomorrow, Know How To Apply.
KVS Admission 2026: How to Apply Online
- Create a login at the official portal using a valid mobile number and email.
- Access the form using the unique Login Code generated during registration.
- Choose up to three different Kendriya Vidyalayas in order of preference.
- Attach the scanned birth certificate and photograph.
- Review all details and submit. Keep a printout of the application submission code. KVS Admission 2026-27: Registration for Class 1 and Balvatika To Begin Soon.
Registration Schedule for Class 1 and Balvatika
The admission process for the foundational stage is strictly online to ensure transparency. The key dates for the first phase are:
- Registration Starts: March 20, 2026 (10:00 AM)
- Registration Ends: April 10, 2026 (Tentative)
- First Declaration of Selection List: April 17, 2026
- Second/Third Lists (if seats remain): Late April 2026
For Balvatika-1, 2, and 3, the age limits are set at 3+, 4+, and 5+ years respectively. Parents are encouraged to verify the specific seat availability in their local KV, as Balvatika sections are currently being rolled out in a phased manner across select schools.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 10:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).