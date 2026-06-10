NTA Under Fire Again: NIFT 2026 Results Marred by Score Discrepancies, Absent Candidates Shown Results, Biometric Lapses

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is facing fresh allegations of examination irregularities, this time surrounding the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Entrance Examination 2026, with candidates reporting scorecard discrepancies, biometric verification failures, and cases where absent students were shown results while present candidates were marked absent.

The controversy has erupted on social media platforms including Reddit and Instagram, adding to a growing list of controversies surrounding the agency that recently cancelled NEET UG 2026 following paper leak findings.

What Candidates Are Alleging

A widely circulated Reddit post titled "NIFTEE Result 2026 Discrepancy" outlined multiple concerns. Candidates who believed they had performed well in the Situation Test claimed to have received less than 10 marks. Others alleged that their General Ability Test (GAT) scores differed significantly from calculations made using the official answer key, and that Creative Ability Test (CAT) scores were substantially lower than expected. NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Urges Aspirants To ‘Ignore Rumours’ About Alleged ‘Leak’, Vows Fair Re-Test on June 21.

Among the most serious allegations was that students who did not appear for the examination were shown scores on their scorecards, while candidates who had actually appeared were marked absent.

Biometric verification failures were also highlighted. The post alleged that biometric identification was not conducted at several centres during Phase 1 and was entirely absent during Phase 2. A respondent in the thread confirmed, "Yes, in Delhi's Pitampura centre they took no biometric verification."

"These irregularities have seriously compromised the integrity of the examination and are directly affecting students' admission prospects and futures," the Reddit user wrote, adding, "We hope this issue can be brought to light and we get justice." Has NEET 2026 Re-Exam Question Paper Been Leaked? NTA Reports Telegram Channels to CyberCrime.

Instagram Video, NTA WhatsApp Exchange Surface

Instagram user "deepikakarr" uploaded a video four days ago raising similar concerns, sharing screenshots of a conversation purportedly conducted through the official NTA India WhatsApp channel.

A message attributed to NTA in the screenshots read: "This is DG NTA. Please let me know all grievances that students have reported about NIFT results. I will get all of them looked into."

After NEET, NTA Hit by NIFT 2026 Result Irregularity Claims

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika kar (@deepikakarr)

A WhatsApp user identifying as "Artistic Zone" responded that more than 500 students were dissatisfied with their NIFT results across multiple categories, alleging that students who did not appear for the Situation Test had received results while several who actually appeared were marked absent, causing "immense anxiety and distress among students and their families."

NTA reportedly replied: "The issues regarding being marked absent is something that I can easily verify...I have received around 4 such cases...which will be checked tomorrow." On evaluation concerns, the agency stated: "As for marking and scores, we depend on the experts and the evaluators. Will see what can be done there."

The WhatsApp user pushed back, stating: "Our concern is not only about the marking. The issue is much broader and is affecting a large number of students."

NIFT 2026 Exam Structure and Result Timeline

The NIFT 2026 results were declared on June 3. The admission process consists of two stages - candidates first appear for the General Ability Test (GAT) and the Creative Ability Test (CAT), with qualifiers then required to sit for the Situation Test.

NTA's Mounting Credibility Crisis

The NIFT controversy comes at a particularly difficult time for the agency. NTA cancelled NEET UG 2026, conducted on May 3, after investigations found that several questions similar to those in the actual question paper had allegedly circulated before the examination - marking the first time since the agency assumed responsibility for NEET UG in 2019 that the medical entrance examination was scrapped entirely. Separately, technical glitches disrupted the CUET UG May 30 examination, and concerns have also been raised over CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) scheme.

In 2024, NEET UG was partially reconducted for 1,563 candidates following discrepancies in marks, raising broader questions about examination administration.

NTA has not yet issued a public statement specifically addressing the allegations surrounding the NIFT 2026 results.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 03:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).