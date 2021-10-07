Kochi, October 7: The KEAM rank list 2021 in Kerala for Engineering, Architecture and Medical (Pharmacy) has been released. The results have been declared by the office of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE, Kerala. KEAM rank list 2021 has been prepared using both Class 12 and entrance exam marks. Candidates can check and download the KEAM rank list 2021 for Engineering, Architecture and Medical (Pharmacy) on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

According to reports, Faiz Hashim of Wadakkanchery in Thrissur district emerged topper in the engineering rank list. Harisankar of Pavam kulam in Kottayam is the second rank holder. Thejas Joseph of Kannur is the first rank holder in the architecture stream and Faris Abdulnazar of Thrissur is the first rank holder in the pharmacy stream. Candidates are requested to visit the official website to check the rank list. The direct link of the results is- KEAM result 2021.

Candidates can click here for the direct link to check the KEAM Rank List 2021. The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations conducted the entrance examination at 418 venues in all the Taluk centers of the State, in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Dubai. A total of 73,977 students appeared in KEAM 2021 in Engineering stream. A total of 60,889 students had appeared for KEAM in the Pharmacy stream and a total of 2,816 are included in the rank list from the Architecture stream.

