Mumbai, March 30: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to announce the Class 5 board exam results soon. While official confirmation is still pending, recent reports and historical board trends suggest the results will likely be declared between April 1 and April 7. The board successfully conducted the primary examinations from March 6 to March 12, across thousands of centres in the state.

Once released, approximately 3 lakh students can access their scores on the official PSEB website at pseb.ac.in and affiliated third-party platforms. Delhi DoE Result 2026 for Class 9 and 11 To Be Declared Today at edudel.nic.in.

Historical Data and Pass Percentages of PSEB Class 5 Result

The Punjab Board has maintained a consistent schedule for primary results over the last few years, usually wrapping up the evaluation process within three weeks of the exams.

2025: Results were declared on April 9, with an overall pass percentage of 99.54 per cent.

Results were declared on April 9, with an overall pass percentage of 99.54 per cent. 2024: The announcement was made on April 1, with the scorecard following a day later. The pass percentage reached a high of 99.84 per cent.

The announcement was made on April 1, with the scorecard following a day later. The pass percentage reached a high of 99.84 per cent. 2023: Results were out on April 6, showing a pass rate of 99.69 per cent.

Results were out on April 6, showing a pass rate of 99.69 per cent. 2022: Due to a slightly delayed schedule, the result was shared on May 6 with a 99.57 per cent pass rate.

Punjab Class 5 Exam Result Declaration Process

The PSEB typically follows a two-step process for result dissemination. The board officials first conduct a formal press conference to announce the statistical highlights, including the names of state-wide toppers, gender-wise performance, and district-wise pass percentages. Following the press meet, the result link is activated on the official website, allowing parents and students to download the individual mark sheets. JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Admit Card To Be Released Soon; Know Steps To Download at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

How To Check Your PSEB Class 5 Result 2026

Once the result link is live, students can follow these steps to retrieve their mark sheet:

Official Portal: Visit the board’s official website at pseb.ac.in.

Visit the board’s official website at pseb.ac.in. Navigation: Click on the "Results" tab on the homepage and select the "Class 5th Result 2026" link.

Click on the "Results" tab on the homepage and select the "Class 5th Result 2026" link. Credentials: Enter the student's Roll Number or Name (if the search-by-name feature is available).

Enter the student's Roll Number or Name (if the search-by-name feature is available). Submission: Click "Submit" to view the digital scorecard.

Click "Submit" to view the digital scorecard. Download: Save the page or print a hard copy for future academic requirements and school admissions.

After the online declaration, physical mark sheets and certificates will be dispatched to the respective schools. Parents are advised to collect the official documents from the school headmasters once they are distributed. In the event of errors in the name or marks on the digital scorecard, schools can facilitate a correction request with the board's regional offices.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 12:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).