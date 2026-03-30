New Delhi, March 30: The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, will release the annual examination results for Classes 9 and 11 today, March 30. Students from government and government-aided schools who appeared for the 2025–26 academic session exams can access their provisional marksheets online once they are declared.

The announcement of the Class 9 and Class 1 exam results will mark the final phase of result declarations for the current school year, following the release of primary and middle school results earlier last week. Delhi DOE Result 2026 for Class 6, 7 and 8 Declared at edudel.nic.in.

How To Access Delhi Class 9 and 11 Exam Results Online

To ensure a smooth experience for the millions of students logging in, the DoE will host the results on its centralised student module. Students and parents can retrieve their scores by following these steps:

Visit the official website: Navigate to edudel.nic.in.

Navigate to edudel.nic.in. Locate the Result Link: On the homepage, click on the section titled "Results 2025–26" or find the specific link for Class 9 and 11 results.

On the homepage, click on the section titled "Results 2025–26" or find the specific link for Class 9 and 11 results. Enter Credentials: Provide the required details exactly as they appear on the school ID card, including Student ID, Class, Section, and Date of Birth (in DD/MM/YYYY format).

Provide the required details exactly as they appear on the school ID card, including Student ID, Class, Section, and Date of Birth (in DD/MM/YYYY format). View and Save: Once the result appears, students are advised to download the PDF and take a printout for their records.

Understanding the Delhi Class 9 and 11 Result Status

The online marksheets will indicate the student's qualifying status for the next academic grade. The DoE has clarified that if a student’s result shows "Re-exam" or "Compartment", they will be eligible to appear for supplementary examinations scheduled for late April. Students who pass these compartment exams will be promoted to Class 10 or Class 12 in time for the new session. Conversely, students who do not meet the minimum passing criteria after the re-examination may be required to repeat the academic year as per existing foundational learning policies. Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Out: Check Your Matric Exam Result at results.biharboardonline.com.

Next Steps for Students and Parents

While the online result serves as a quick reference, it is considered tentative. The Directorate has confirmed that original, physical report cards will be distributed through respective schools starting in the first week of April. Parents are encouraged to verify all personal details on the digital scorecard, including the spelling of names and the date of birth. In the event of any discrepancies or technical issues accessing the portal due to high server traffic, school authorities recommend waiting 15–20 minutes before re-attempting the login.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 09:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).