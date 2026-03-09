PSTET Admit Card 2026 Released at pstet2025.org; Here’s How To Download

Chandigarh, March 9: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the PSTET Admit Card 2026 on its official website pstet2025.org. Candidates who registered for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test can now visit pstet2025.org to download their hall tickets ahead of the examination scheduled for March 15, 2026 at multiple centers across Punjab.

The PSTET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates aspiring to become teachers in government and private schools in the state. Applicants are advised to download their admit cards well in advance and carefully check all details mentioned on the document. How To Download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026?

PSTET 2026 Exam Schedule and Format

The Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2026 will be held in offline mode using OMR sheets. The examination consists of two papers.

Paper I is meant for candidates who want to teach Classes 1 to 5, while Paper II is for those planning to teach Classes 6 to 8.

Both papers will be conducted on March 15, 2026, in separate sessions. Candidates appearing for both levels must download separate admit cards and carry printed copies to the examination center. CUET PG Admit Card 2026 Out at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg: NTA Releases Hall Ticket for March 6-10 Exams, Know Steps To Download.

How To Download PSTET Admit Card 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their hall ticket:

Visit the official website pstet2025.org

Click on the Candidate Login link on the homepage

Enter your registered mobile number and password

Complete the captcha verification and log in

Download and save the PSTET Admit Card 2026 PDF

Take a printout for exam day use

Candidates are advised to print at least two copies on A4 paper and verify details such as name, photograph, exam center, and reporting time.

Documents Required on Exam Day

The PSTET hall ticket is mandatory for entry into the exam center. Along with the admit card, candidates must carry a valid photo ID proof, such as:

Aadhaar Card

PAN Card

Voter ID

Without these documents, entry into the examination hall will not be permitted.

PSTET 2026 Result Timeline

The PSTET is a qualifying exam for teacher recruitment in Punjab, conducted in accordance with the Right to Education (RTE) Act. After the exam on March 15, the provisional answer key is expected to be released by March 28, 2026, while the final results are likely to be declared on April 2, 2026.

Candidates are advised to regularly check pstet2025.org for updates regarding answer keys, objections, and result announcements.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2026 02:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).