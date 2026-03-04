New Delhi, March 4: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 today, March 4. The hall tickets are currently available for candidates scheduled to appear in the first phase of examinations, which will take place between March 6 and March 10. Aspirants can access their documents through the official NTA website at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/.

Click here to download CUET PG Admit Card 2026. The release follows the earlier issuance of city intimation slips, which provided candidates with advance notice of their designated examination cities to facilitate travel arrangements.

Steps to Download the CUET PG 2026 Admit Card

Candidates are advised to download and print their hall tickets well in advance of the exam date. To access the portal, follow these steps:

Visit the official NTA website: exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/.

On the homepage, click on the link titled "CUET PG 2026 Admit Card."

Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth (or Password).

Input the security pin as displayed on the screen.

Click "Submit" to view your admit card.

Download the PDF and take at least two clear printouts for the day of the exam.

CUET PG 2026 Exam Schedule and Pattern

The CUET PG 2026 is a massive academic exercise involving approximately 4.11 lakh unique candidates appearing for 157 subjects. The examinations are conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across three daily shifts:

Shift 1: 09:00 AM – 10:30 AM

09:00 AM – 10:30 AM Shift 2: 12:30 PM – 02:00 PM

12:30 PM – 02:00 PM Shift 3: 04:00 PM – 05:30 PM

Each paper consists of 75 questions with a total duration of 90 minutes. Under the marking scheme, candidates earn +4 marks for every correct answer, while -1 mark is deducted for every incorrect response.

Mandatory Documents for the Exam Centre

The NTA has strictly advised that no candidate will be allowed entry into the examination hall without physical documentation. Digital copies on mobile phones will not be accepted. Candidates must carry:

A printed copy of the CUET PG 2026 Admit Card.

A valid government photo ID (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, or Passport).

A recent passport-size photograph (to be pasted on the attendance sheet).

Phased Release of Hall Tickets

While the current download link is active for those testing through March 10, admit cards for the subsequent dates - running through March 27 - will be released in a staggered manner. Candidates whose exams fall in the later half of the month are encouraged to check the official portal regularly, as the NTA typically issues these documents 3 to 4 days prior to the specific test date. In case of discrepancies in the hall ticket or difficulties in downloading, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or email helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in.

