New Delhi, March 21: The Reserve Bank of India on Saturday released the admit cards for Phase 2 examination of of RBI Grade B 2021 on its official website. Aspirants can visit the office website of the apex bank at -rbi.org.in to check and download their admit cards. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 1, 2021. The hall ticket will be available for candidates to download from March 20 to April 1, 2020. RBI Grade B Phase I Results 2021 Declared by Reserve Bank of India; Candidates Can Check Score Online at rbi.gov.in.

The result of Phase 1 of the examination was declared on March 14. The examination process is being undertaken for recruitment purposes to fill 322 vacancies for officers position in Grade ‘B’ (DR)- General, Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR, and Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM. Aspirants can access the sample questionnaire on the RBI website. APPSC SI (PET/PST) 2021 Admit Cards Released at appsc.gov.in; Here is How to Download The Hall Ticket.

Here Is How You Can Download RBI Grade B 2021 Admit Card:

Go to the official website of RBI - rbi.org.in

Click on 'RBI Grade B Admit Card 2021' link available under the opportunities section on home page.

A new page will open.

Enter your personal details and Log in

Your RBI Grade B 2021 Admit Card will be displayed on screen.

Download the admit card.

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the admit card for future references. The admit card will contain certain important information such as the name and address of the test centre, time and date of examination, time of reporting among others. Aspirants should contact the relevant authorities at once in case of any discrepancies.

