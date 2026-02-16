Bank Holiday Alert: Losar, Shivaji Jayanti and Statehood Day To Impact Banking This Week; Check Full List of Bank Holidays Here

New Delhi, February 16: Banking operations in several parts of India will be partially affected this week as branches observe up to four non-working days between February 16 and February 22. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, the bank closures are a combination of regional festivals, statehood celebrations, and the standard weekly Sunday holiday. While physical branches in specific states will remain shut, digital banking services, including UPI, mobile apps, and ATMs, will continue to operate without interruption nationwide.

State-Specific Holiday Schedule

The bank holidays this week are primarily regional, meaning branches will only be closed in the states celebrating the respective occasions. Shivaji Jayanti 2026 Holiday in Maharashtra: Date of Birth, Stock Market and Bank Holiday Status.

February 18 (Wednesday): Banks in Gangtok (Sikkim) will be closed for Losar, the Tibetan New Year.

February 19 (Thursday): Branches in Mumbai, Nagpur, and Belapur(Maharashtra) will observe a holiday for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

February 20 (Friday): Banks in Aizawl (Mizoram) and Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) will be shut in celebration of their respective Statehood Days.

February 22 (Sunday): A pan-India bank holiday as per the standard weekly closure. Summary of Bank Closures: February 16-22, 2026 Date Occasion Affected Regions Feb 18 Losar Gangtok (Sikkim) Feb 19 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Mumbai, Belapur, and Nagpur (Maharashtra) Feb 20 Statehood Day Aizawl (Mizoram) and Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) Feb 21 Working Day Nationwide Feb 22 Sunday Nationwide

Note: Bank holidays vary significantly by state. It is recommended to check the specific list displayed at your local branch or the official RBI website at rbi.org.in for the most accurate information.

Continuity of Digital Services

Despite the branch closures in these regions, the RBI has ensured that the digital financial infrastructure remains functional. Customers can perform the following tasks via net banking or mobile applications:

Fund transfers through IMPS, NEFT, and RTGS.

Utility bill payments and mobile recharges.

Checking account balances and generating mini-statements.

Cash withdrawals through ATMs, which will remain replenished throughout the week. Shivaji Jayanti 2026 Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open or Closed on February 19 for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti? Know What RBI Holiday Calendar Says.

Planning for In-Person Banking

For tasks that require physical presence - such as locker access, submitting physical KYC documents, or processing certain demand drafts - customers are advised to plan their visits early. Since this is the third week of the month, banks will remain open on Saturday, February 21, across all states, as the second and fourth Saturdays are the designated monthly holidays.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (RBI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2026 03:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).