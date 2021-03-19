New Delhi, March 19: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the admit card for APPSC SI 2021 on its official website. The hall ticket has been uploaded for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Eligibility Test (PET) for the recruitment of Sub Inspector. Aspirants can visit the official website of the state commission. The official website of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission is appsc.gov.in. Bihar STET 2019 Result Declared at biharboardonline.com; Here is How to Check It.

The aspirants taking the APPSC SI PET/PST 2021 examination can download the admit cards from the website on or before May 6, 2021. The examination will be conducted by the commission between March 31 to May 7 this year at the Police Training Centre ( PTC), Banderdewa. JEE MAIN March 2021 Admit Card Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here is How to Download It.

Here Is How You Can Download The APPSC SI 2021 Admit Card:

Go to the official website of the commission - appsc.gov.in

Click on the link the reads 'Download Admit Card'

A new page will open

Enter your personal details and login

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Click on Download option

The candidates should take a print out of the admit card for future references. It will contain certain important details regarding the examination like date and time of reporting, name and address of the examination centre among others. Aspirants are advised to contact the relevant authorities in case of any discrepancies.

