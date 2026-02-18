Mumbai, February 18: Banks in Gangtok (Sikkim) are closed today, February 18, in observance of Losar, the Tibetan New Year. While physical branches in the Himalayan state remain shut for the regional festival, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) confirms that banking operations in all other major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, are functioning as per normal business hours. As it is Losar today, people are searching online using terms such as "is today bank holiday", "is bank holiday today", and "is today a bank holiday" to know if February 18 is a bank holiday or not.

It is worth noting that today's bank holiday is a state-specific holiday nd does not apply on a pan-India basis. Bank Holiday Alert: Losar, Shivaji Jayanti and Statehood Day To Impact Banking This Week; Check Full List of Bank Holidays Here.

In Sikkim's Gangtok, both public and private sector lenders are observing a full-day closure. Residents should note that while counter services are unavailable, digital infrastructure remains fully operational.

Upcoming Bank Closures This Week

The banking sector is entering a staggered holiday period due to multiple regional observances. If you have pending financial tasks, take note of the upcoming closures in other states later this week:

Thursday, February 19: Banks in Mumbai, Belapur, and Nagpur in Maharashtra will be closed for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

Friday, February 20: Branches in Aizawl (Mizoram) and Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) will remain shut to mark Statehood Day.

Sunday, February 22: Weekly pan-India holiday. Shivaji Jayanti 2026 Holiday in Maharashtra: Date of Birth, Stock Market and Bank Holiday Status.

Availability of Banking Services

Despite the physical closure of branches in Sikkim, customers can continue to access essential financial services through the following channels:

ATM Services: Cash withdrawals and deposits remain available.

Digital Platforms: UPI payments, Net Banking, and Mobile Apps are functioning 24/7.

Cheque Clearing: Processing for cheques drawn on Sikkim-based branches may face a 24-hour delay until the next working day.

According to the RBI, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays. This means the last bank holiday in February 2026 is on Saturday, February 28, due to the fourth Saturday of the month.

