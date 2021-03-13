New Delhi, March 13: The results of the RBI Officer Grade-B Phase-I recruitment examination 2021 were declared by the Reserve Bank of India on Saturday on its official website. Candidates can check results online at rbi.org.in. The RBI Grade B Phase-I exam was conducted on March 6, 2021. RBI Grade B Admit Card 2021 Released by Reserve Bank of India; Candidate Can Download Hall Ticket on Official Website - rbi.gov.in.

Results can also be downloaded from the website - opportunities.rbi.org.in. The mark sheet will be released within 15 days. The Phase-II examination for GR B DR (General) will be conducted on April 1, 2021. All the shortlisted candidates should submit their documents before March 22 for appearing for the Grade B Phase-II exam.

Here Are Steps to Check The Result:

Candidates are required to visit the official website - rbi.org.in or opportunities.rbi.org.in.

opportunities.rbi.org.in. Aspirants should click on “Current Vacancies”, and then they should click on “Result”.

A new window will open.

Click on “Result of Phase-I/Paper-I examination for Recruitment of Officers in Grade B - DR (General), DEPR/DSIM – 2021”.

A PDF file will open.

Aspirants can download the file.

Check the roll number of selected candidates by using Ctrl+F.

The documents required are – resume, Date of Birth proof, Certificate of Educational Qualification, A copy of caste certificates for SC/ST students. Meanwhile, RBI Grade B 2021 phase 2 exam is scheduled to be held on April 1, 2021, for Officers in Gr B (DR)- General and for Officers in Gr B (DR) – DEPR and Officers in Gr B (DR)- DSIM (tentative), the exam will be on March 31.

