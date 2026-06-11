REET Mains Result 2026 Released on rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has declared the REET Mains Result 2026 for both Level 1 and Level 2 examinations. Candidates who appeared for the primary and upper-primary teacher recruitment exams - officially known as the Rajasthan 3rd Grade Teacher Recruitment Examination - can now view their qualifying status, download subject-wise merit list PDFs, and access their scorecards on the board's official portal at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has declared the REET Mains Result 2026 for both Level 1 and Level 2 examinations. Candidates who appeared for the primary and upper-primary teacher recruitment exams - officially known as the Rajasthan 3rd Grade Teacher Recruitment Examination - can now view their qualifying status, download subject-wise merit list PDFs, and access their scorecards on the board's official portal at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The comprehensive release concludes the wait for thousands of candidates who participated in the written testing phase earlier this year.
Overview of the Recruitment Drive
The state-level competitive examination was conducted by the RSSB from January 17 to January 21, 2026, across multiple centers in Rajasthan. The primary objective of this recruitment drive is to fill a total of 7,759 third-grade teaching posts in government schools across the state. This includes vacancies for Primary School Teachers (Level 1, Classes 1 to 5) and Upper Primary School Teachers (Level 2, Classes 6 to 8). CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Time, Marksheet Download Steps.
Approximately 9.2 lakh candidates applied for the examination, making it one of the most competitive recruitment drives in the state's elementary education sector.
Phased Result Declaration
The board executed a phased rollout of the results to manage traffic on its server. The initial results and scorecards for Level 1, along with the Sanskrit and Science-Maths subjects for Level 2, were published online on May 27, 2026.
This was followed by the release of upper-primary results for English, Hindi, and Social Studies on June 4, 2026. The board has also progressively updated subject-wise merit lists, including languages such as Urdu, ensuring full accessibility to all participating applicants. NTA Under Fire Again: NIFT 2026 Results Marred by Score Discrepancies, Absent Candidates Shown Results, Biometric Lapses.
Merit Lists and Cut-Off Marks
The RSSB has issued separate category-wise cut-off marks for both the Non-Scheduled Area (Non-TSP) and Scheduled Area (TSP) regions. The compilation of final cut-off marks depends on crucial parameters, including the overall difficulty level of the question papers and the total number of candidates appearing per category.
Shortlisted candidates are being selected up to three times the number of total advertised vacancies for the provisional merit list. The resulting PDFs contain essential identification data, including the roll numbers of the selected candidates and post-wise selection statuses.
Next Steps: Document Verification
With the written examination results finalized, the selection process moves to the mandatory Document Verification (DV) stage. Shortlisted candidates are required to complete and submit their Detailed Application Form-cum-Scrutiny Form through the official online portal.
The submission window for the pre-DV scrutiny process is open from June 1, 2026, until June 15, 2026. Candidates are advised to prepare all essential credentials for verification, including their REET eligibility certificates, original academic mark sheets, caste certificates, and valid photo identification, ahead of the physical verification schedules to be announced by the board.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 07:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).