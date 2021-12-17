New Delhi, December 17: The State Bank of India released the call letters for online main examination for the recruitment of Probationary Officers on Thursday. The admit cards have been uploaded on the official website of the SBI. Candidates who have qualified for the main exams can visit the official website of the bank at sbi.co.in to view and download their call letters for SBI PO Main Exam 2021. The last date to download admit cards for the exam is January 2, 2022. TS Inter 1st Year Result Declared By Telangana Education Board At tsbie.cgg.gov.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Scores.

Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website by logging with their registration number or roll number and password or date of birth. The call letter will carry important information regarding the exam, including date, day, time, reporting time, name and address of the test centre among others. Candidates are advised to carefully go through the admit cards. Scroll down to know how to download SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2021. SBI PO Prelims Result 2021 Declared on sbi.co.in; Here are the steps to check Result.

Here Is How To Download SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website of the SBI at sbi.co.in

On the home page click on 'Careers' tab

Next click on 'Join SBI', then 'Current Openings'

Click on the link to download main exam call letter

A new web page will open

Enter required credential and click on 'Login'

Download call letter

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the admit card for SBI PO Main Examination 2021 and keep it safe for future references. Admit cards will carry important guidelines regarding the test which the candidates should follow. In case of any discrepancies in the admit card, queries or confusion, candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately and resolve the issue.

