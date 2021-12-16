Hyderabad, December 16: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Thursday declared TS Inter 1st Year Result 2021. Students can check their results on the official website of the board - tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The TS Inter First year examination was conducted from October 25 to November 3, 2021. The overall pass percentage is 49 percent. A total of 56 percent of girls cleared the exams, while 42 percent of boys were declared pass.

The exam was held at 1,768 across the state. Students can also check the result at examresults.ts.nic.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Around 4.3 lakh students appeared for the TS inter 1st-year exam. The result was declared for general and vocation courses. The result is also available at manabadi.com. Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Supplementary Exam Results 2021 Declared, Here’s How To Check Scores Online at karresults.nic.in.

Here Are Steps To Check The Result:

Visit the official site of TSBIE - tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

On the home page, click on TS Inter First Year Result 2021 link.

Enter the login details.

Click on submit.

The TS Inter 1st Year result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the result for future use. Notably, in the humanities stream, 50 percent of students were declared pass. Meanwhile, in MPC and BPC, 61 percent and 55 percent of students respectively cleared the exam. The inter-examinations were deferred this year due to the second wave of the pandemic.

