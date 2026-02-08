Mumbai, February 8: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has officially opened the registration window for its 2026 Apprentice Recruitment drive, aiming to fill 5,138 vacancies across India. Starting today, February 8, eligible graduates can apply for the one-year training program designed to provide hands-on experience in banking operations. The recruitment, conducted under the Apprentices Act of 1961, offers a pathway for young professionals to gain industry exposure during the 2025–26 financial year.

Key Vacancy and Timeline Details

The bank has announced a substantial number of seats distributed across various states and Union Territories, with a significant concentration in major regions like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan.

Registration Start Date: February 8, 2026

February 8, 2026 Last Date to Apply: February 24, 2026

February 24, 2026 Tentative Online Exam: First week of March 2026

First week of March 2026 Total Vacancies: 5,138

Prospective candidates are advised to complete their applications early to avoid potential technical delays on the final day.

Eligibility and Local Language Proficiency

To be eligible for the apprenticeship, candidates must meet specific academic and age requirements as of January 1, 2026:

Education: A graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university. Candidates must have had their results declared on or before December 31, 2025.

Age Limit: Minimum 20 years and maximum 28 years. Relaxations for SC, ST, OBC, and PwBD categories are applicable as per government norms.

Language Skills: Applicants must be proficient (reading, writing, and speaking) in the local language of the State or Union Territory for which they are applying.

How to Apply for PNB Apprentice Recruitment 2026

Eligible candidates can apply through the official PNB website at pnb.bank.in or the BFSI Sector Skill Council portal at bfsissc.com.

Portal Registration: Applicants should first register on the apprenticeship portals (NAPS/NATS) if not already done.

Submit Application: Visit the 'Careers' section at pnb.bank.in and fill out the form for "Engagement of Apprentices."

Payment of Fees:

General/OBC/EWS (Male): INR 944

General/OBC/EWS (Female): INR 708

SC/ST/PwBD and Transgender: INR 236

Stipend and Selection Process

The apprenticeship is a one-year engagement and does not guarantee permanent employment. However, it provides a monthly stipend to support trainees:

Metro Branches: INR 15,000 per month

INR 15,000 per month Rural/Semi-Urban/Urban Branches: INR 12,300 per month

The selection process is rigorous, comprising an online written examination covering General/Financial Awareness, English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning. Shortlisted candidates will then undergo a Local Language Test, document verification, and a mandatory medical examination.

