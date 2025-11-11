American actress and film producer Sally Kirkland has died at the age of 84. Her representative, Michael Greene, informed TMZ that the Hollywood icon and Golden Globe-winning actress breathed her last on Tuesday morning, November 11, 2025. The heartbreaking news of her passing comes after she was put on hospice at a hospital in Palm Springs over the weekend amid her battle with dementia. A GoFundMe was previously set up for Sally revealed that the actress faced "two seperate life threatening infections" after fracturing her bones in 2024. The actress is best known for her 1987 film Anna, for which she earned a Golden Globe Best Actress win and an Oscar nomination. ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Actor Floyd Roger Myers Jr Dies at 42; Former Child Star Passes Away After Heart Attack.

Hollywood Legend Sally Kirkland No More

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TMZ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)