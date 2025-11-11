Turkey's defense ministry said that a Turkish military cargo plane crashed today, November 11. As per the ministry, the cargo plane C-130 crashed near the Georgia-Azerbaijan border. A video of the incident showing the Turkish military cargo plane crashing on the Georgia-Azerbaijan border has also surfaced online. According to a report in PTI, the crash occurred when the C-130 plane had taken off from Azerbaijan and was on its way back to Turkey. So far, it's not clear how many crew were on board the aircraft. Turkey Earthquake: 19 Injured, Buildings Damaged As Quake of 6.1-Magnitude Rocks Western Province of Balikesir (Watch Video).

Turkish Military Cargo Plane C-130 Crashes on Georgia-Azerbaijan Border

BREAKING: Turkish military cargo plane C-130 crashes on Georgia-Azerbaijan border, Turkey's defense ministry says pic.twitter.com/HbAk3x8Cf6 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 11, 2025

