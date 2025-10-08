School Assembly News Headlines Today, 9 October 2025: Reading news headlines during school assemblies improves the general knowledge of the students and helps them build their critical thinking. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, the school assembly news headlines include the latest from national and international affairs, sports, business, and entertainment. These curated headlines aim to enhance awareness among students during their daily assemblies, helping them stay connected with current events and develop a better understanding of the world around them. Below, check the important national, international, sports, entertainment and business stories that you can read during morning assembly today, October 9.

National News For School Assembly

Election Commission Holds Key Meeting in Kolkata ; SIR Exercise in West Bengal Likely After October 15

; SIR Exercise in West Bengal Likely After October 15 PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Short Term Employability Programme To Provide Employment-Oriented Training to Youth in Maharashtra

Navi Mumbai International Airport Will Play Vital Role in Enhancing Regional Connectivity, Says PM Narendra Modi

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: From EPIC and Aadhaar Card to Passport, List of Photo Identification Documents Approved by Election Commission

International News For School Assembly

Nobel Prize 2025 Winners: Scientists Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar M Yaghi Win Award in Chemistry

Win Award in Chemistry California Designates Diwali As State Holiday After Pennsylvania and Connecticut; Indian Community in US Hails Decision

Gaza Peace Plan: Hamas Links Hostage Release to Full Israeli Withdrawal From Palestinian Territories in Ceasefire Talks

Sports News For School Assembly

Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Billionaire in Football Thanks to Lucrative Contract With Al-Nassr: Report

Unmukt Chand and Wife Simran Khosla Name Their Baby Boy ‘Krishay’; Former Indian Cricketer Shares Adorable Picture on Social Media

Alex de Minaur Secures 50th Tour-Level Win, Advances to Shanghai Masters 2025 Quarterfinals After Defeating Nuno Borges

Entertainment News For School Assembly

Vetrimaaran Likely To Cast Samantha Prabhu or Keerthy Suresh Opposite Simbu in Upcoming Film ‘Arasan’

or Keerthy Suresh Opposite Simbu in Upcoming Film ‘Arasan’ UK PM Keir Starmer Visits Yash Raj Films Studio in Mumbai, Meets Rani Mukerji

Singer Rajvir Jawanda Passes Away After Road Accident; Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Mourns Loss of Music Icon

Business News For School Assembly

Tech Layoffs 2025: Over 91,000 Employees Laid Off by 208 Companies; Intel, TCS, Microsoft and Wipro Among Top Firms Cutting Jobs

Gold Prices Hit Record High, Surge Past USD 4,000 for the First Time Ever Amid US Government Shutdown and Inflation Concerns

Bajaj Finserv rebrands insurance businesses as Bajaj General Insurance, Bajaj Life Insurance

Tesla launches cheaper versions of Model Y and Model 3

For students, news reading builds confidence and helps them gain knowledge of the current happenings in India and around the world. This habit of reading the headlines also enriches their vocabulary, pronunciation, and helps them in day-to-day communication. These news headlines updates help the kids in shaping their minds, keeping them informed about important changes and happenings across different sectors around the globe.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2025 07:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).