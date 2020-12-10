Chandigarh, December 10: Schools in Haryana for classes 10 and 12 will reopen from December 14, 2020, the state government said on Thursday. For students of classes 9 and 11, schools will reopen from December 21, 2020. According to a circular issued by the Directorate School Education, students will have to get a letter from doctors stating that they don't have symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19). Yoga to be Included as a Subject in Haryana Education, Number of Yogashalas to be Increased to 2,000.

"It has been decided that students of Classes 10 and 12 will be allowed to attend their government or private schools from December 14 for three hours daily -- between 10 AM to 1 PM," the Directorate School Education said in the circular. Classes for grades 9 and 11 will commence from December 21, it added. The consent of parents will also remain mandatory.

"72 hours prior to coming to schools, students will get their normal checkup done at any healthcare centre. They will have to submit a letter from the concerned doctor stating that their health is normal and they don't have symptoms of coronavirus. Upon producing the letter, they will get the entry in schools," the notification said. Haryana to Provide Free Tablets to Students of Government Schools of Classes VIII to XII Amid COVID-19 Situation.

Schools in Haryana For Classes 10 and 12 to Reopen From December 14:

Schools in India had been shut since March when the country went under lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus. Some relaxations were given to students of classes 9 to 12 under the Unlock 4 guidelines in August. In September, the Centre issued its guidelines for 'Unlock 5', allowing state governments to reopen schools in a phased-manner from October 15.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2020 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).