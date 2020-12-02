Haryana, December 2: The state's Yoga Council's meet concluded in presence of CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Swami Ramdev. Haryana Health Minister informed that in the meeting held on Wednesday it was decided to increase the number of Yogashalas to 2000, and include yoga as a subject in education and also celebrate the first Sunday of the month as Yoga Day.

Khattar had earlier said that the state government has given the approval to recruit around 1,000 AYUSH assistants to encourage yoga education in schools across the state. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij to Enact Law to Combat ‘Love-Jihad’ Cases.

Here's what was decided in Wednesday's meeting:

CM had also mentioned that the state government is planning to set up 600 more gymnasiums and 560 gymnasiums have already been set up in the state to encourage yoga.

Similarly, Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently said that Yoga is Ramban to boost immunity. The entire World needs it in times of corona pandemic. Yoga training will be imparted in every school in Madhya Pradesh. There is a need to make Yoga a regular part of our daily routine.

