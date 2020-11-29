Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], November 28 (ANI): Haryana government plans to give tablets with pre-loaded content free of cost to students of Class VIII to XII of government schools.

"An official spokesperson said that the decision to provide tablets to boys and girls studying in classes VIII to XII of government schools belonging to all categories, including unreserved category, scheduled caste, backward class as well as minority community so that they can take advantage of digital education is under consideration of the Haryana government," according to official release.

Also Read | Fire at Oppo Factory in Greater Noida, 19 Fire Tenders Sent to Douse Off Flames, No Casualties Reported.

The spokesperson further said that tablets will be distributed on the lines of the library scheme under which the tablets will be the property of government and will be issued to the students. The students will have to return the tablet after passing Class XII.

The tablets will have pre-loaded content such as tests, videos and other materials as well as digital books, which will be as per the courses of government schools.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Chain: Luxembourg’s B Medical Systems Roped in by PM Modi, Facility to be Set Up in Gujarat, Claim Reports.

This will not only facilitate students to learn different topics at home but also help students to receive online education and take online exams as well. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)