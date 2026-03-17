New Delhi, March 17: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has declared the JNVST Class 6 Result 2026 for summer-bound schools on its official website navodaya.gov.in. Students can now check and download their scorecards online using their roll number and date of birth.

The results of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test are crucial for admission into Class 6 at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas for the upcoming academic session. The scorecard includes important details such as marks obtained, student name, and qualifying status. SGBAU Result 2026 for Various UG and PG Semester Examinations Released at sgbau.ucanapply.com.

How to Check JNVST Class 6 Result 2026

Visit navodaya.gov.in

Click on the “Latest @ NVS” section

Select “View Individual Result”

Enter roll number and date of birth

Click on Submit

View and download your scorecard

In addition to the online result, selected candidates are being notified via SMS on their registered mobile numbers. Official confirmation letters are also being sent through Speed Post by respective school authorities. PSTET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released at pstet2025.org.

Qualified students must complete document verification for final admission. Required documents include birth certificate, residence proof, caste or category certificate (if applicable), rural quota certificate, disability certificate (if applicable), transfer certificate, and previous academic records.

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya system is known for offering quality residential education to talented students, especially from rural India. With results now announced, the admission process will proceed to verification and final selection stages.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2026 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).