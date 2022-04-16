New Delhi, April 16: National Highways Authority of India, NHAI has released notification inviting applications from candidates to apply for Managerial posts. Candidates who wish to apply online can do so through the official site of NHAI on nhai.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 80 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for the post is till May 2, 2022. IB Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for Over 150 Posts at mha.gov.in; Check Details Here

The last date for receipt of printout of online application along with requisite documents from parent department. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

NHAI Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

General Manager (Technical): 23 Posts

Deputy General Manager (Technical): 26 Posts

Manager (Technical): 31 Posts

NHAI Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the detailed notification here.

NHAI Recruitment 2022 Where to Apply

The filled up application form along with other documents should read the “DGM (HR & Admn)-IA/ IB, National Highways Authority of India Plot No.G5-&6, Sector-10, Dwarka, New Delhi-110075 before the last date.

