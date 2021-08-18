Hyderabad, August 18: The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS ECET Result 2021 have been declared by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Students can check the TS ECET Result 2021 on the official website ecet.tsche.ac.in. The TS ECET 2021 examination was held in August by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE. This year as many as 24,000 students appeared for this exam.

Students have to keep their Roll Numbers handy to check TS ECET Result 2021. The TS ECET was held online in a computer-based mode in two sessions at 18 regional centres. The TS ECET is an exam is conducted in Telangana for Lateral admission into 2nd-year regular B.E/B.Tech and B.Pharmacy Courses in both University and Private Un-aided Professional Institutions.

TS ECET Result 2021 results; Here's how to check Online

Students need to go to the official site- ecet.tsche.ac.in to check the TS ECET Result 2021 Online. On the homepage, go to the TS ECET Result 2021 link that will be available on the Homepage. A new page would open on your screen where you have to enter details like Hall Ticket Number, Date of Birth. Your TS ECET Result 2021 would be displayed on the screen. Candidates can take either download it or note down their marks for future reference.

The TS ECET 2021 exam was held on August 4 and the answer key was released on August 6. Reports inform that the first phase of TS ECET counselling will begin from August 24 and the certificate verification will be held between August 26 and 29. Candidates can exercise the web options from August 26 to 31 and the seats will be allotted on September 2.

