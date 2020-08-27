New Delhi, August 27: The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on Friday on a clutch of pleas challenging the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines for exams amid COVID-19 pandemic. The petitioners, who sought judicial intervention, have appealed to the top court to order the cancellation of final year examinations in view of the health crisis. NEET, JEE 2020: Students Want Exams to be Held at Any Cost, Says Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

As per the notice issued by the SC Registrar, the judgment of the apex court in the case will be pronounced tomorrow. The court, while ruling on a plea last week seeking deferment of JEE, NEET 2020, had ruled in favour of the Education Ministry which has decided to conduct the entrance examinations next month.

Supreme Court to pronounce tomorrow the verdict on a batch of pleas challenging UGC's July 6 circular and seeking cancellation of final term examination in view of COVID-19 situation. — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2020

The UGC, in a circular issued on July 6, directed the states and union territories to conduct the final year or semester examinations despite the lockdown imposed to contain COVID-19 transmission. '

The Commission had argued that granting certificates to students without conducting exams would hurt the credibility of Indian institutions and lower the value of the degree certificates awarded to the students.

A number of activists, student organisations and state governments were irked by the decision of UGC to conduct the exams. Several states, including Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Odisha had already announced the cancellation of exams in view of the pandemic. Those who moved the court seeking the scrapping of the UGC circular included Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

