Mumbai, May 5: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday released the annual exam calendar for the year 2023. Candidates who are looking to apply for the UPSC Exams can download the UPSC Calendar 2022 from the official website of UPSC i.e. upsc.gov.in. The UPSC Calendar 2023 was released on the official website on May 4.

As per the official notification, the UPSC commission will conduct the civil services prelims exam 2023 on May 28, 2023. A notification for the same will be released on February 1, 2023, while the last date for submitting the application is February 21, 2023.

While candidates interested in UPSC Exams can download the UPSC Calendar 2023 from the official website, one must note that the dates are tentative and can be changed due to unavoidable reasons or circumstances.

On the other hand, the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination., 2023 through CS(P) Examination 2023 is going to be held on February 19, 2023, and Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Exam on June 24, 2022. In a similar way, the National Defense Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) exams will be held on April 16.

Here's how to download the UPSC Calendar 2023:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Click on the 'Exam' Tab

Post this, click on the 'Calendar' tab

A new page will be opened

Click on the link reading 'UPSC Calendar 2023'

A PDF will be open

Check Different recruitment exams and other notification dates

Download the UPSC Calendar 2023 and save it for future reference

The UPSC Calendar 2023 includes release dates of the notifications and their last date along with the exam fee. Candidates can check the overall year schedule for the UPSC Recruitment 2022 Exam in the hyperlinked PDF. Only those candidates who pass the UPSC Prelims 2023 will be called for mains. The Civil Services Mains 2023 exam will be held on September 15 and will go on for a period of five days.

