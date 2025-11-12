New Delhi, November 12: On the basis of the results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025 held by the Union Public Service Commission from 22nd August 2025 to 31st August 2025, the candidates with the Roll Numbers, as given below, have qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’).

2. Candidature of these candidates is provisional subject to them being found eligible in all respects. The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their eligibility/reservation claims viz. age, educational qualifications, community, economically weaker section, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents such as TA Form etc. at the time of their Personality Test (Interview). They are, therefore, advised to keep the said documents ready with them. The candidates seeking reservation/relaxation benefits available for SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwBD/Ex-servicemen etc., must also produce original certificate(s) issued by the closing date of the application of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 i.e. 21.02.2025.

3. Dates of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these candidates will be notified in due course, which will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The schedule of Personality Tests (Interviews) Schedule will be made available accordingly. The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available in due course, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.gov.in. The candidates, who may not be able to download their e-Summon Letters, should immediately contact the office of the Commission through letter or on Phone Nos. 011-23385271, 011-23381125 or Fax No. 011-23387310, 011-23384472 or by email on (csm-upsc[at]nic[dot]in). No paper Summon Letters will be issued for the Personality Tests (Interviews) by the Commission.

4. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained.

5.1 (a) All the candidates, who qualified for the Personality Test (Interview), are mandatorily required to fill/update the requisite field(s) [viz. details of educational qualification status (whether appearing/appeared) along with proof of passing the requisite qualifying Examination, and upload the relevant document as proof of their claim, failing which his/her candidature shall stand cancelled and no correspondence will be entertained by the Commission in this regard. Further, no e-summon letter will be issued to such candidates.

5.1(b) In addition to the above para 5.1(a), the candidates (wherever applicable) are required to update the Correspondence/Permanent Postal Address, Higher Educational Qualification, Achievement in different fields (if any), Employment Details/Service Experience, Details of the Service allocated on the basis of earlier/previous Civil Services Examinations (if any), Marital Status, PwBD Recommendation details in past, Parental Details, Debarment information, Earlier Examination details, Attempt Information, OBC/EWS Annexure (wherever applicable), socio-economic questionnaire, whichever is applicable and submit the same.

5.1(c) Candidates who have uploaded the required documents/information earlier and have no information to update/fill in, are also required to login and finally submit after verifying the details so as to generate the e-summon letter for the Personality Test.

5.1(d) The candidates are advised to regularly visit the Commission’s website with regard to further updates.

Regarding this, following provisions have been made in the Civil Services Examination, 2025 Rules:

13(3) The Commission shall also provide a window of 15 (Fifteen) days from the date of declaration of result of written part of Civil Services (Main) Examination to the candidates qualified for Personality Test/Interview. The candidates as per Note 1 below Rule 6 shall be required to update their details/educational qualification status (whether appearing/appeared) and to produce/upload the proof of passing of the requisite qualifying examination at the specified module/portal, failing which such candidates will not be allowed to appear in the Personality Test/Interview and his/her candidature will be liable to be cancelled. Note: In this period, all the candidates qualified for Personality Test shall also be provided an option to update Correspondence/Permanent Postal Address, Higher Educational Qualification, Achievement in different fields (if any), Employment Details/Service Experience, details of the Service allocated on the basis of earlier/previous Civil Services Examinations (if any) and Service and Cadre Preference for the current examination. The details updated in this window will be treated as final and no request for any change in these fields received through any other mode will be entertained.

14. (1) A candidate shall be required to mandatorily indicate order of preferences only for those Services which are participating in the Civil Services Examination-2025 and for which the candidate is interested to be allocated to in case of eventual selection. In case of recommendation of candidature by UPSC for Service Allocation, the candidate shall be considered by the Government for allocation to one of those Services for which the preference has been indicated by the candidate in the Online Application Form subject to fulfillment of other conditions. In case preference for none of the Services is indicated, the candidate will not be considered for Service Allocation.

(2) A candidate who wishes to be considered for Indian Administrative Service or Indian Police Service shall be required to indicate, as and when asked for by the Commission, and in the manner prescribed by it, their cadre preference in case of appointment to the IAS or IPS.

Note-I: The candidates are advised to indicate preferences for various services or posts very carefully. Attention is also invited to Rule 21 (1) in this connection.

Note-II: The candidates are advised to periodically visit DoPT’s website https://dopt.gov.in or https://cseplus.nic.in for information or details about Service Allocation, Cadre allotment, etc. Note-III: As per the extant Cadre Allocation Policy applicable for the Civil Services Examination-2025, the candidates who wish to indicate IAS/IPS as their Service preference are advised to indicate, as and when asked for by the Commission, and in the manner prescribed by it, their cadre preference in case of appointment to the IAS or IPS.

(3) No change in preference for Services and Cadre (applicable for IAS/IPS) once submitted by a candidate would be permitted except as provided in Rule 13 (3).

5.2 The details in respect of Cadre Preference will be sought in due course from the candidates who are qualified to appear in the Personality Test (Interview) of CSE-2025. The candidates are, therefore, advised to visit the Commission’s website frequently.

5.3 On successfully submission of the requisite field(s)/information in OAF (as mentioned in Para 5.1), a unique reference number will be generated and furnished to the candidates through email/SMS at their registered email ID/mobile for their acknowledgment.

5.4 Therefore, in accordance with the aforesaid provisions of the Rules of the Examination, all these candidates have to fill up/update and submit the requisite details ONLINE only, which will be available on the Website of the Union Public Service Commission (https://upsconline.gov.in) during the period from 13th November, 2025 to 27th November, 2025 till 6:00 P.M., failing which no further correspondence will be entertained by the Commission in this regard.

6. No request for any type of change/modification of information given in Online Application Form (OAF) will be entertained by the Commission. However, wherever necessary, the candidates are advised to notify changes in their address/contact details only, if any, to the Commission immediately through letter, email (csm-upsc[at]nic[dot]in) or Fax at numbers indicated in Paragraph 3 within 7 days of publishing this Press Note.

7. All the qualified candidates are required to fill up and submit the Attestation Form online and submit the same ONLINE which would be made available on the Website of the Department of Personnel & Training (DoP&T) from the date of commencement of Personality Tests (Interviews) till the conclusion of Personality Tests (Interviews) on the link https://cseplus.nic.in/Account/Login. Therefore, all candidates qualified for the Personality Tests (Interviews) are advised to fill it up online within the prescribed time limit. For any query / clarification regarding Attestation Form, the candidates should contact Department of Personnel & Training on E-mail ID: doais1[at]nic[dot]in, usais-dopt[at]nic[dot]in, or telephone Nos. 011-23092695/23040335/ 23040332.

8. The marks sheets of all the candidates will be uploaded on the Commission’s Website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result [after conducting Personality Tests (Interview)] and will remain available on the Website for a period of 30 days.

9. The result of the three (03) candidates (Roll Nos. 0231856, 3400441 & 6417903) has been kept withheld in light of various Court case(s) pending before Hon’ble Court(s).

