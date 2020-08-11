New Delhi, August 11: The admit card for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) and (II) 2020 was issued by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday on its official website. All those candidates, who have registered for the UPSC NDA examination, can download their admit card online at upsc.gov.in. The last date to download the admit card is September 6, 2020.

The UPSC had set the examination date for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2020 on September 6, 2020. The exams will be conducted at various centres spread across the country. All the candidates have been advised to bring a copy of their admit card along with them to the examination centre. JEE Main, UPSC NDA/NA I Exam 2020 Update: NTA Reopens Correction Window For Applicants Appearing For Both Exams.

Steps to download admit card:

1) Open the official website at upsconline.nic.in

2) click on the link on Homepage which reads: e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC

3) Click on the new link to download the UPSC NDA admit card.

4) Fill the credentials and login.

5) Download and print the UPSC NDA admit card displayed in the screen.

Earlier in July, the National Testing Agency opened correction window for students appearing for JEE Main and UPSC NDA/NA I Exam 2020. The NTA stated that correction window would remain open till July 31, 2020

